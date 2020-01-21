January 21, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ: DTIL) and Ironwood Pharma (NASDAQ: IRWD)

By Carrie Williams

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Precision BioSciences (DTILResearch Report) and Ironwood Pharma (IRWDResearch Report).

Precision BioSciences (DTIL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Debjit Chattopadhyay reiterated a Buy rating on Precision BioSciences today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Chattopadhyay is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 48.7% success rate. Chattopadhyay covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Audentes Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Precision BioSciences with a $21.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ironwood Pharma (IRWD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Hold rating on Ironwood Pharma today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 51.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Ironwood Pharma with a $12.67 average price target, representing a -1.0% downside. In a report issued on January 6, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019