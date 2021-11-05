November 5, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Precigen (NASDAQ: PGEN) and Stryker (NYSE: SYK)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Precigen (PGENResearch Report) and Stryker (SYKResearch Report).

Precigen (PGEN)

In a report released today, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Precigen, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.26, close to its 52-week low of $4.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.7% and a 47.4% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Precigen has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.50, implying a 105.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Stryker (SYK)

JMP Securities analyst David Turkaly maintained a Hold rating on Stryker today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $270.06, close to its 52-week high of $281.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 53.3% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and OrthoPediatrics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stryker is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $287.57, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

