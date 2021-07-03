Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PIRS) and FibroGen (NASDAQ: FGEN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS – Research Report) and FibroGen (FGEN – Research Report).

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps maintained a Buy rating on Pieris Pharmaceuticals on May 25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 47.5% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Chinook Therapeutics, and Autolus Therapeutics.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50, a 94.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 18, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

FibroGen (FGEN)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Hold rating on FibroGen on June 25. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 49.5% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Nektar Therapeutics, and Viking Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on FibroGen is a Hold with an average price target of $42.80, which is a 61.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

