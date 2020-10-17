Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pharnext SA (Other OTC: PNEXF) and Grifols SA (NASDAQ: GRFS)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Pharnext SA (PNEXF – Research Report) and Grifols SA (GRFS – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Pharnext SA (PNEXF)

In a report issued on October 15, Damien Choplain from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pharnext SA, with a price target of EUR5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.65, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is ranked #2039 out of 7019 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pharnext SA with a $6.44 average price target.

Grifols SA (GRFS)

Kepler Capital analyst Dariusz Ubik maintained a Hold rating on Grifols SA on October 16 and set a price target of EUR28.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ubik is ranked #6021 out of 7019 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Grifols SA with a $31.40 average price target, which is a 61.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold.

