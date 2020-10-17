October 17, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pharnext SA (Other OTC: PNEXF) and Grifols SA (NASDAQ: GRFS)

By Jason Carr

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Pharnext SA (PNEXFResearch Report) and Grifols SA (GRFSResearch Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Pharnext SA (PNEXF)

In a report issued on October 15, Damien Choplain from Kepler Capital maintained a Hold rating on Pharnext SA, with a price target of EUR5.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.65, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is ranked #2039 out of 7019 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pharnext SA with a $6.44 average price target.

Grifols SA (GRFS)

Kepler Capital analyst Dariusz Ubik maintained a Hold rating on Grifols SA on October 16 and set a price target of EUR28.30. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $19.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Ubik is ranked #6021 out of 7019 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Grifols SA with a $31.40 average price target, which is a 61.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 1, Citigroup also upgraded the stock to Hold.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

