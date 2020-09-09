September 9, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) and Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pfizer (PFEResearch Report) and Kura Oncology (KURAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Pfizer (PFE)

In a report released today, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pfizer, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.8% and a 32.9% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pfizer is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $43.13, a 18.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

Kura Oncology (KURA)

Credit Suisse analyst Martin Auster maintained a Buy rating on Kura Oncology today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Auster is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 50.8% success rate. Auster covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Kura Oncology has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.75, which is a 2.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 31, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.


