September 29, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) and Hill-Rom (NYSE: HRC)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Penumbra (PENResearch Report) and Hill-Rom (HRCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Penumbra (PEN)

Penumbra received a Buy rating and a $233.00 price target from BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $194.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 53.8% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Penumbra is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $254.75, implying a 29.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 17, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $255.00 price target.

Hill-Rom (HRC)

Needham analyst Michael Matson maintained a Buy rating on Hill-Rom today and set a price target of $117.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $82.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 57.2% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hill-Rom is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $123.40, implying a 48.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 16, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

