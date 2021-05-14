May 14, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) and AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PDS Biotechnology (PDSBResearch Report) and AbCellera Biologics (ABCLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to PDS Biotechnology, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDS Biotechnology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.15, implying a 94.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

In a report released today, Gal Munda from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on AbCellera Biologics, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Munda is ranked #918 out of 7497 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbCellera Biologics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019