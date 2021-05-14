Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ: PDSB) and AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ: ABCL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PDS Biotechnology (PDSB – Research Report) and AbCellera Biologics (ABCL – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

PDS Biotechnology (PDSB)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to PDS Biotechnology, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 35.1% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PDS Biotechnology is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.15, implying a 94.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL)

In a report released today, Gal Munda from Berenberg Bank reiterated a Buy rating on AbCellera Biologics, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Munda is ranked #918 out of 7497 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AbCellera Biologics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.60.

