February 8, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PRTK), Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) and Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE: LLY)

By Jason Carr

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTKResearch Report), Biogen (BIIBResearch Report) and Eli Lilly & Co (LLYResearch Report).

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Buy rating on Paratek Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.96, close to its 52-week high of $8.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 46.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, and Arcturus Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paratek Pharmaceuticals with a $22.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Biogen (BIIB)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Hold rating on Biogen on February 3 and set a price target of $269.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $268.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.2% and a 56.1% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Biogen has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $299.20, representing a 12.2% upside. In a report issued on January 29, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $265.00 price target.

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY)

In a report released yesterday, Vamil Divan from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Eli Lilly & Co, with a price target of $228.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $204.55, close to its 52-week high of $218.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 47.5% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Eli Lilly & Co with a $211.91 average price target, representing a 4.7% upside. In a report issued on January 29, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019