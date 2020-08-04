August 4, 2020   Best Performing Analysts, Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Oxford BioMedica (Other OTC: OXBDF) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Oxford BioMedica (OXBDFResearch Report) and Aquestive Therapeutics (AQSTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Oxford BioMedica (OXBDF)

In a report issued on July 31, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Oxford BioMedica, with a price target of £14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.93, close to its 52-week high of $11.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 54.3% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Oxford BioMedica is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.05, which is a 49.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, RBC Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a p1000.00 price target.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

In a report issued on July 31, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 49.0% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aquestive Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

