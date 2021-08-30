Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) and Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Ovid Therapeutics (OVID – Research Report) and Nano-X Imaging (NNOX – Research Report).

Ovid Therapeutics (OVID)

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler reiterated a Hold rating on Ovid Therapeutics on August 16. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 44.9% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aquestive Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Ovid Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.00, implying a 42.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $4.00 price target.

Nano-X Imaging (NNOX)

LifeSci Capital analyst Rakhit Rahul maintained a Buy rating on Nano-X Imaging on August 17 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.52, close to its 52-week low of $19.05.

Nano-X Imaging has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.33, an 80.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 10, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

