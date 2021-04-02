April 2, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OSMT) and Pharnext SA (Other OTC: PNEXF)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMTResearch Report) and Pharnext SA (PNEXFResearch Report).

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT)

In a report issued on March 30, Randall Stanicky from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.40, close to its 52-week low of $2.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 35.1% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals with a $8.00 average price target.

Pharnext SA (PNEXF)

Kepler Capital analyst Damien Choplain maintained a Hold rating on Pharnext SA on March 31 and set a price target of EUR5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 37.2% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma, Argenx Se, and Galapagos.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pharnext SA is a Hold with an average price target of $6.48.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

