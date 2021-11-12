Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Orthofix (NASDAQ: OFIX), Concert Pharma (NASDAQ: CNCE) and Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Orthofix (OFIX – Research Report), Concert Pharma (CNCE – Research Report) and Adicet Bio (ACET – Research Report).

Orthofix (OFIX)

In a report released today, David Turkaly from JMP Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Orthofix. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 49.4% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and OrthoPediatrics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orthofix is a Hold with an average price target of $41.00, implying a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.99, close to its 52-week low of $2.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 45.2% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.75, implying a 186.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Adicet Bio (ACET)

In a report released today, Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Adicet Bio, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.5% and a 35.5% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adicet Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00, which is a 227.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

