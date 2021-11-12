November 12, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Orthofix (NASDAQ: OFIX), Concert Pharma (NASDAQ: CNCE) and Adicet Bio (NASDAQ: ACET)

By Austin Angelo

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Orthofix (OFIXResearch Report), Concert Pharma (CNCEResearch Report) and Adicet Bio (ACETResearch Report).

Orthofix (OFIX)

In a report released today, David Turkaly from JMP Securities reiterated a Hold rating on Orthofix. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Turkaly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 49.4% success rate. Turkaly covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Integra Lifesciences, and OrthoPediatrics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Orthofix is a Hold with an average price target of $41.00, implying a 23.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

JMP Securities analyst Jason Butler reiterated a Buy rating on Concert Pharma today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.99, close to its 52-week low of $2.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 45.2% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Concert Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $11.75, implying a 186.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Adicet Bio (ACET)

In a report released today, Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Adicet Bio, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -8.5% and a 35.5% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adicet Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.00, which is a 227.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019