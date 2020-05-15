Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONTX), Motus Gi Holdings (NASDAQ: MOTS) and EDAP TMS (NASDAQ: EDAP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX – Research Report), Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS – Research Report) and EDAP TMS (EDAP – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Onconova Therapeutics (ONTX)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Onconova Therapeutics, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.36, close to its 52-week low of $0.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 44.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Onconova Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $2.00.

Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings, with a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.11, close to its 52-week low of $0.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 42.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Motus Gi Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.30, representing a 294.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $3.00 price target.

EDAP TMS (EDAP)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on EDAP TMS today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 33.6% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EDAP TMS is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.25.

