August 5, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ: ONCY) and Greenbrook Tms (Other OTC: GBOKF)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Oncolytics Biotech (ONCYResearch Report) and Greenbrook Tms (GBOKFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Oncolytics Biotech today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Atara Biotherapeutics, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Oncolytics Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.64.

Greenbrook Tms (GBOKF)

In a report released today, Tania Gonsalves from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrook Tms, with a price target of C$3.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #2687 out of 6858 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Greenbrook Tms with a $2.80 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

