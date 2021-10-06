Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER), Marinus (NASDAQ: MRNS) and Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Omeros (OMER – Research Report), Marinus (MRNS – Research Report) and Unity Biotechnology (UBX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Omeros (OMER)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Omeros, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.08, close to its 52-week low of $6.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 31.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Omeros has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.00, an 81.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Marinus (MRNS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Marinus today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.41, close to its 52-week low of $10.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 47.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Marinus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, which is a 120.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Unity Biotechnology today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.66, close to its 52-week low of $2.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 47.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Unity Biotechnology with a $5.00 average price target.

