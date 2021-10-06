October 6, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Omeros (NASDAQ: OMER), Marinus (NASDAQ: MRNS) and Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ: UBX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Omeros (OMERResearch Report), Marinus (MRNSResearch Report) and Unity Biotechnology (UBXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Omeros (OMER)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Omeros, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.08, close to its 52-week low of $6.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.7% and a 31.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bausch Health Companies, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Aquestive Therapeutics.

Omeros has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $13.00, an 81.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 4, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Marinus (MRNS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao maintained a Buy rating on Marinus today and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $11.41, close to its 52-week low of $10.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 47.6% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Marinus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.00, which is a 120.7% upside from current levels. In a report released today, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Unity Biotechnology (UBX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Unity Biotechnology today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.66, close to its 52-week low of $2.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 47.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Unity Biotechnology with a $5.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019