May 10, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ: OCUP), Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ocuphire Pharma (OCUPResearch Report), Mirati Therapeutics (MRTXResearch Report) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTMResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ocuphire Pharma (OCUP)

In a report issued on May 7, John Newman from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ocuphire Pharma, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.41, close to its 52-week low of $3.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 44.4% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ocuphire Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.50, implying a 407.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics today and set a price target of $251.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $144.00.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 40.1% and a 46.0% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mirati Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $241.57, a 61.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Arlinda Lee maintained a Buy rating on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 48.1% success rate. Lee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Delcath Systems.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $54.60, implying a 152.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 3, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $50.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019