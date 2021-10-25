Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) and Biophytis (NASDAQ: BPTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL – Research Report) and Biophytis (BPTS – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Ocular Therapeutix (OCUL)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on Ocular Therapeutix today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.91, close to its 52-week low of $6.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 45.0% and a 46.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Ocular Therapeutix has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, implying a 185.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 11, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $34.00 price target.

Biophytis (BPTS)

Biophytis received a Buy rating and a $15.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.05, close to its 52-week low of $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 36.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Biophytis is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

