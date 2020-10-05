Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ObsEva SA (OBSV – Research Report) and Invitae (NVTA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

ObsEva SA (OBSV)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ObsEva SA, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 40.2% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Biospecifics Technologies.

ObsEva SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

Invitae (NVTA)

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Invitae today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.43, close to its 52-week high of $46.17.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 50.2% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Invitae is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.31.

