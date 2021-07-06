July 6, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nyxoah SA (NASDAQ: NYXH), TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) and Avrobio (NASDAQ: AVRO)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nyxoah SA (NYXHResearch Report), TG Therapeutics (TGTXResearch Report) and Avrobio (AVROResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nyxoah SA (NYXH)

In a report issued on April 9, Damien Choplain from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Nyxoah SA, with a price target of EUR21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Choplain is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.4% and a 37.4% success rate. Choplain covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Innate Pharma, Pharnext SA, and Nanobiotix.

Nyxoah SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.20.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on TG Therapeutics on June 7 and set a price target of $89.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $40.11.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 37.8% and a 50.9% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.00.

Avrobio (AVRO)

In a report issued on June 7, Gil Blum from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Avrobio, with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.94, close to its 52-week low of $7.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -7.3% and a 20.0% success rate. Blum covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Generation Bio, and Amicus.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avrobio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.20.

