Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA), uniQure (NASDAQ: QURE) and Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ: CLSD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on NuVasive (NUVA – Research Report), uniQure (QURE – Research Report) and Clearside Biomedical (CLSD – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

NuVasive (NUVA)

In a report released today, David Saxon from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on NuVasive, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $65.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 68.2% success rate. Saxon covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Irhythm Technologies, Globus Medical, and SI-Bone.

NuVasive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.78, a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

uniQure (QURE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on uniQure today and set a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $29.74, close to its 52-week low of $25.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Trucchio is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.3% and a 31.3% success rate. Trucchio covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Milestone Pharmaceuticals.

uniQure has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.56, implying a 131.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 26, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Clearside Biomedical (CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical received a Buy rating and a $10.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 57.6% and a 52.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Clearside Biomedical with a $12.33 average price target.

