Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRNX) and Taiwan Liposome Company (NASDAQ: TLC)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on NuVasive (NUVA – Research Report), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX – Research Report) and Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC – Research Report).

NuVasive (NUVA)

In a report released yesterday, Kyle Rose from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Hold rating on NuVasive, with a price target of $66.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $70.25, close to its 52-week high of $72.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 57.7% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and SeaSpine Holdings.

NuVasive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $78.70.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 52.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.75.

Taiwan Liposome Company (TLC)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Taiwan Liposome Company, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.89, close to its 52-week low of $4.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.9% and a 51.6% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

Taiwan Liposome Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

