January 6, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) and Cerecor (NASDAQ: CERC)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NuVasive (NUVAResearch Report) and Cerecor (CERCResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

NuVasive (NUVA)

In a report released today, Michael Matson from Needham maintained a Buy rating on NuVasive, with a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $57.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.2% and a 68.6% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NuVasive is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.83, representing a 12.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Cerecor (CERC)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Cerecor, with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 45.5% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Cerecor has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

