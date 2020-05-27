May 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NovoCure (NASDAQ: NVCR) and Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ: WVE)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NovoCure (NVCRResearch Report) and Wave Life Sciences (WVEResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

NovoCure (NVCR)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang reiterated a Buy rating on NovoCure today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $64.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -5.6% and a 36.2% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

NovoCure has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $79.00, which is a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 13, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Wave Life Sciences, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.70, close to its 52-week low of $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.6% and a 49.3% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wave Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50, an 80.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

