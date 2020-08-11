August 11, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO) and Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTI)

By Ryan Adsit

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAXResearch Report), Fortress Biotech (FBIOResearch Report) and Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTIResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Novavax today and set a price target of $290.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $178.51, close to its 52-week high of $189.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 37.3% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Novavax has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $227.60, a 29.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $184.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.32, close to its 52-week high of $3.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 55.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortress Biotech with a $8.50 average price target.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Proteostasis Therapeutics, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 45.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Proteostasis Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019