Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ: ACST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Novavax (NVAX – Research Report) and Acasti Pharma (ACST – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Novavax (NVAX)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Novavax, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.82, close to its 52-week low of $3.54.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 41.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Exact Sciences, Personalis, and Athenex.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Novavax is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.83, which is a 105.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Acasti Pharma (ACST)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on Acasti Pharma, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.68, close to its 52-week low of $0.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.4% and a 51.0% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Anchiano Therapeutics, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Acasti Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.76, representing a 131.6% upside. In a report issued on January 7, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$4.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.