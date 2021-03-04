March 4, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nevro Crop (NYSE: NVRO), Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Nevro Crop (NVROResearch Report), Cytokinetics (CYTKResearch Report) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop on February 25 and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $162.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.5% and a 68.6% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Cardiovascular Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nevro Crop is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $205.13, which is a 22.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $217.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report issued on February 25, Dane Leone from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 62.5% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adverum Biotechnologies, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cytokinetics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.71, a 48.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)

In a report issued on February 25, Raju Prasad from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Rocket Pharmaceuticals. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $52.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 59.3% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals with a $67.64 average price target, a 23.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019