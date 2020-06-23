June 23, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nevro Crop (NYSE: NVRO) and Knight Therapeutics (Other OTC: KHTRF)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nevro Crop (NVROResearch Report) and Knight Therapeutics (KHTRFResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

In a report issued on June 18, Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Wuensch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 72.5% success rate. Wuensch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nevro Crop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.38, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood reiterated a Buy rating on Knight Therapeutics today and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #3027 out of 6714 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Knight Therapeutics with a $7.30 average price target.

