Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nevro Crop (NYSE: NVRO) and Knight Therapeutics (Other OTC: KHTRF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nevro Crop (NVRO – Research Report) and Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nevro Crop (NVRO)

In a report issued on June 18, Joanne Wuensch from Citigroup maintained a Buy rating on Nevro Crop. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Wuensch is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 72.5% success rate. Wuensch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Edwards Lifesciences, and Integra Lifesciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nevro Crop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $129.38, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Knight Therapeutics (KHTRF)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Justin Keywood reiterated a Buy rating on Knight Therapeutics today and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Keywood is ranked #3027 out of 6714 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Knight Therapeutics with a $7.30 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.