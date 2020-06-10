Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NASDAQ: NBIX), TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) and Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Neurocrine (NBIX – Research Report), TELA Bio (TELA – Research Report) and Ascendis Pharma (ASND – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine yesterday and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.20, close to its 52-week high of $128.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 54.0% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $125.31 average price target, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

TELA Bio (TELA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on TELA Bio yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.82, close to its 52-week high of $18.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 51.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Obalon Therapeutics, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TELA Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $141.64, close to its 52-week high of $150.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 58.6% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and Homology Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ascendis Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $176.78, implying a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $188.00 price target.

