June 10, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NASDAQ: NBIX), TELA Bio (NASDAQ: TELA) and Ascendis Pharma (NASDAQ: ASND)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Neurocrine (NBIXResearch Report), TELA Bio (TELAResearch Report) and Ascendis Pharma (ASNDResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Sumant Kulkarni maintained a Buy rating on Neurocrine yesterday and set a price target of $134.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $119.20, close to its 52-week high of $128.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 54.0% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $125.31 average price target, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $126.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TELA Bio (TELA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on TELA Bio yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.82, close to its 52-week high of $18.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 51.0% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Obalon Therapeutics, and Alphatec Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on TELA Bio is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

Ascendis Pharma (ASND)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Michelle Gilson maintained a Buy rating on Ascendis Pharma yesterday and set a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $141.64, close to its 52-week high of $150.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Gilson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.3% and a 58.6% success rate. Gilson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, and Homology Medicines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ascendis Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $176.78, implying a 30.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 4, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $188.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019