Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NASDAQ: NBIX) and CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Neurocrine (NBIX – Research Report) and CTI BioPharma (CTIC – Research Report).

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Neurocrine. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 40.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.31, implying a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to CTI BioPharma, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 45.9% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CTI BioPharma with a $3.50 average price target.

