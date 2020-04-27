April 27, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NASDAQ: NBIX) and CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC)

By Carrie Williams

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Neurocrine (NBIXResearch Report) and CTI BioPharma (CTICResearch Report).

Neurocrine (NBIX)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Hold rating to Neurocrine. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 40.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Neurocrine has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $119.31, implying a 17.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $101.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

CTI BioPharma (CTIC)

In a report released today, Chad Messer from Needham assigned a Buy rating to CTI BioPharma, with a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Messer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 45.9% success rate. Messer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for CTI BioPharma with a $3.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019