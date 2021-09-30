Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neurocrine (NASDAQ: NBIX) and BELLUS Health (NASDAQ: BLU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Neurocrine (NBIX – Research Report) and BELLUS Health (BLU – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Neurocrine (NBIX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Neurocrine on August 4 and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 49.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Neurocrine with a $121.00 average price target, implying a 27.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Bank of America Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

BELLUS Health (BLU)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky assigned a Buy rating to BELLUS Health on September 9 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 45.8% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Cogent Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BELLUS Health is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $9.96, which is a 48.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 13, Research Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$11.10 price target.

