August 14, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NBSE) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SLNO)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSEResearch Report) and Soleno Therapeutics (SLNOResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

Chardan Capital analyst Keay Nakae reiterated a Buy rating on NeuBase Therapeutics today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Nakae is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Nakae covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Emergent Biosolutions, and Arbutus Biopharma.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NeuBase Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.50, representing a 101.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO)

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell maintained a Buy rating on Soleno Therapeutics today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 48.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Soleno Therapeutics with a $8.00 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019