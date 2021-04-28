April 28, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NLTX) and Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ: SLGL)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTXResearch Report) and Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGLResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Robert Burns reiterated a Buy rating on Neoleukin Therapeutics today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.7% and a 47.9% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Neoleukin Therapeutics with a $21.50 average price target, implying a 64.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

Sol-Gel Technologies (SLGL)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Sol-Gel Technologies, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 52.6% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sol-Gel Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00, a 70.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

