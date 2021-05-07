May 7, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) and Nkarta (NASDAQ: NKTX)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTRResearch Report) and Nkarta (NKTXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nektar Therapeutics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -7.9% and a 30.5% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Freeline Therapeutics Holdings, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Magenta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nektar Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $27.33.

Nkarta (NKTX)

In a report released today, Salim Syed from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Nkarta, with a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.92, close to its 52-week low of $22.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Syed is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -9.1% and a 40.8% success rate. Syed covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Atara Biotherapeutics, Assembly Biosciences, and Coherus Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nkarta is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $81.33.

