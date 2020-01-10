January 10, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) and Logicbio Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LOGC)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Nektar Therapeutics (NKTRResearch Report) and Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGCResearch Report).

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

In a report released today, Difei Yang from Mizuho Securities maintained a Hold rating on Nektar Therapeutics, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 41.8% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Audentes Therapeutics, Xeris Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nektar Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $30.75, a 36.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.17, close to its 52-week low of $6.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Logicbio Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, which is a 172.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

