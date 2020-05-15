May 15, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Navidea (NYSE MKT: NAVB), Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) and CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Navidea (NAVBResearch Report), Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENCResearch Report) and CareDx (CDNAResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Navidea (NAVB)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Navidea, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 37.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Navidea has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fennec Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 52.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

CareDx (CDNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 42.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, implying a 76.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019