Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Navidea (NYSE MKT: NAVB), Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) and CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Navidea (NAVB – Research Report), Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC – Research Report) and CareDx (CDNA – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Navidea (NAVB)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Navidea, with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 37.0% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Achieve Life Sciences, and Miragen Therapeutics.

Navidea has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Fennec Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 52.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.00.

CareDx (CDNA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Buy rating on CareDx today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 42.1% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

CareDx has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $47.00, implying a 76.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

