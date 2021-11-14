Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA), Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ: AMTI) and C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CCCC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Natera (NTRA – Research Report), Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI – Research Report) and C4 Therapeutics (CCCC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Natera (NTRA)

In a report issued on November 11, Mark Massaro from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Natera, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $115.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Massaro is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 56.7% success rate. Massaro covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lucid Diagnostics, Talis Biomedical, and Exact Sciences.

Natera has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $154.40, a 36.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Applied Molecular Transport on November 10 and set a price target of $74.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.00, close to its 52-week low of $20.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.2% and a 46.5% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Applied Molecular Transport with a $78.33 average price target, which is a 250.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, JMP Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $86.00 price target.

C4 Therapeutics (CCCC)

Leerink Partners analyst Christopher Liu reiterated a Buy rating on C4 Therapeutics on November 11 and set a price target of $67.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $41.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Liu is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -10.2% and a 40.0% success rate. Liu covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arvinas Holding Company, Monte Rosa Therapeutics, and Nurix Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for C4 Therapeutics with a $61.17 average price target, representing a 42.1% upside. In a report issued on November 11, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

