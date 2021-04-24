Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nanobiotix (NASDAQ: NBTX) and Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nanobiotix (NBTX – Research Report) and Revance Therapeutics (RVNC – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Nanobiotix (NBTX)

Kepler Capital analyst Arsene Guekam maintained a Buy rating on Nanobiotix on January 26 and set a price target of EUR26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $16.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Guekam is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.9% and a 38.0% success rate. Guekam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pharnext SA, Guerbet SA, and Genfit SA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nanobiotix is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.26.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report issued on February 23, Tim Lugo from William Blair maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Lugo is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.5% and a 48.2% success rate. Lugo covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Travere Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Revance Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.40, a 27.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.