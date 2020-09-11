Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Nabriva (NASDAQ: NBRV) and BioTelemetry (NASDAQ: BEAT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Nabriva (NBRV – Research Report) and BioTelemetry (BEAT – Research Report).

Nabriva (NBRV)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 40.3% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Nabriva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BioTelemetry (BEAT)

BioTelemetry received a Buy rating and a $52.00 price target from Needham analyst David Saxon today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is ranked #3092 out of 6917 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioTelemetry is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $47.50.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.