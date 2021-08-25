August 25, 2021   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Universal Health (NYSE: UHS)

By Ryan Adsit

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Myovant Sciences (MYOVResearch Report), Seagen (SGENResearch Report) and Universal Health (UHSResearch Report).

Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

In a report issued on July 28, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Myovant Sciences, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 40.6% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aquestive Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Syros Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Myovant Sciences with a $30.00 average price target, which is a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Seagen (SGEN)

In a report issued on July 28, Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on Seagen, with a price target of $201.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $167.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 33.4% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seagen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $188.00, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $208.00 price target.

Universal Health (UHS)

In a report issued on July 28, Matthew Borsch from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Universal Health, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $154.62, close to its 52-week high of $165.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Borsch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Borsch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Molina Healthcare, and HCA Healthcare.

Universal Health has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $169.92, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on July 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $166.00 price target.

