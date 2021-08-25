Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV), Seagen (NASDAQ: SGEN) and Universal Health (NYSE: UHS)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Myovant Sciences (MYOV – Research Report), Seagen (SGEN – Research Report) and Universal Health (UHS – Research Report).

Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

In a report issued on July 28, Jason Butler from JMP Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Myovant Sciences, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Butler is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 40.6% success rate. Butler covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aquestive Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Syros Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Myovant Sciences with a $30.00 average price target, which is a 33.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Seagen (SGEN)

In a report issued on July 28, Reni Benjamin from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on Seagen, with a price target of $201.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $167.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Benjamin ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.2% and a 33.4% success rate. Benjamin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Seagen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $188.00, a 13.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $208.00 price target.

Universal Health (UHS)

In a report issued on July 28, Matthew Borsch from BMO Capital maintained a Hold rating on Universal Health, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $154.62, close to its 52-week high of $165.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Borsch is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 53.8% success rate. Borsch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aveanna Healthcare Holdings, Molina Healthcare, and HCA Healthcare.

Universal Health has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $169.92, representing a 10.8% upside. In a report issued on July 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $166.00 price target.

