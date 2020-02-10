February 10, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Myovant Sciences (MYOVResearch Report) and Aquestive Therapeutics (AQSTResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Myovant Sciences today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 53.1% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Myovant Sciences with a $24.50 average price target.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 44.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Aquestive Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.20.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

