Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) and Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AQST)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Myovant Sciences (MYOV – Research Report) and Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Myovant Sciences (MYOV)

Cowen & Co. analyst Phil Nadeau maintained a Buy rating on Myovant Sciences today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Nadeau is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 53.1% success rate. Nadeau covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Myovant Sciences with a $24.50 average price target.

Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Aquestive Therapeutics today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 44.5% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Aquestive Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.20.

