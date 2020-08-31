August 31, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: MyoKardia (NASDAQ: MYOK) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MyoKardia (MYOKResearch Report) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLSResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

MyoKardia (MYOK)

BMO Capital analyst George Farmer reiterated a Buy rating on MyoKardia today and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $103.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Farmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Farmer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Pandion Therapeutics, and Blueprint Medicines.

MyoKardia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

BMO Capital analyst Matthew Luchini maintained a Buy rating on Apellis Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Luchini is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 37.3% success rate. Luchini covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Stealth Biotherapeutics, and NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Apellis Pharmaceuticals with a $51.17 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019