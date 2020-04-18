Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Moderna (MRNA – Research Report) and Theratechnologies (THTX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Moderna (MRNA)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Moderna on April 14. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.85, close to its 52-week high of $49.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 52.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.88, representing a -18.6% downside. In a report issued on March 30, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Theratechnologies (THTX)

In a report issued on April 14, Douglas Loe from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Theratechnologies, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.11, close to its 52-week low of $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.6% and a 30.6% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Cipher Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Theratechnologies with a $6.37 average price target, implying a 201.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

