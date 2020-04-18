April 18, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Theratechnologies (NASDAQ: THTX)

By Carrie Williams

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Moderna (MRNAResearch Report) and Theratechnologies (THTXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Moderna (MRNA)

J.P. Morgan analyst Cory Kasimov maintained a Buy rating on Moderna on April 14. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $46.85, close to its 52-week high of $49.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 52.0% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.88, representing a -18.6% downside. In a report issued on March 30, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Theratechnologies (THTX)

In a report issued on April 14, Douglas Loe from Echelon Wealth Partners maintained a Buy rating on Theratechnologies, with a price target of C$11.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $2.11, close to its 52-week low of $1.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -12.6% and a 30.6% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Cipher Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Theratechnologies with a $6.37 average price target, implying a 201.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Canaccord Genuity also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019