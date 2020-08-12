August 12, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Brainsway (NASDAQ: BWAY)

By Jason Carr

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Moderna (MRNAResearch Report) and Brainsway (BWAYResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Moderna (MRNA)

Oppenheimer analyst Hartaj Singh maintained a Buy rating on Moderna yesterday and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Singh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 46.6% success rate. Singh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $93.50, a 23.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Brainsway (BWAY)

In a report released yesterday, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Brainsway, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 50.5% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Brainsway with a $11.50 average price target.

