Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and BioCryst (NASDAQ: BCRX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Moderna (MRNA – Research Report) and BioCryst (BCRX – Research Report).

Moderna (MRNA)

Merrill Lynch analyst Geoff Meacham reiterated a Sell rating on Moderna yesterday and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $148.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Meacham is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 57.3% success rate. Meacham covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crispr Therapeutics AG, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

Moderna has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $172.83.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

BioCryst (BCRX)

In a report released yesterday, Brian Cheng from Merrill Lynch reiterated a Buy rating on BioCryst, with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.47.

BioCryst has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.50, implying a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $15.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.