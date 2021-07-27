Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIRM) and MacroGenics (NASDAQ: MGNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM – Research Report) and MacroGenics (MGNX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Mirum Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.24, close to its 52-week low of $15.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 34.9% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mirum Pharmaceuticals with a $44.33 average price target.

MacroGenics (MGNX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on MacroGenics, with a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $25.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 33.5% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for MacroGenics with a $37.17 average price target.

