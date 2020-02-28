Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MRTX) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (NYSE: BHVN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX – Research Report) and Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White reiterated a Buy rating on Mirati Therapeutics today and set a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.41.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 48.3% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mirati Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $117.75, a 35.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 17, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $129.00 price target.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co (BHVN)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co today and set a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.82, close to its 52-week low of $36.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 42.2% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Karuna Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.89.

