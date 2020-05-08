Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN), X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) and CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN – Research Report), X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR – Research Report) and CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.55, close to its 52-week low of $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 35.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Can-Fite BioPharma, and Seres Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00, a 952.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.56, close to its 52-week low of $5.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 36.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on X4 Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.60, a 107.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.25, close to its 52-week high of $12.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 81.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CytomX Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.17, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

