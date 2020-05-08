May 8, 2020   Healthcare, Top Market News   No comments

Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN), X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XFOR) and CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CTMX)

By Austin Angelo

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Miragen Therapeutics (MGENResearch Report), X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFORResearch Report) and CytomX Therapeutics (CTMXResearch Report) with bullish sentiments.

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.55, close to its 52-week low of $0.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 35.6% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Achieve Life Sciences, Can-Fite BioPharma, and Seres Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.00, a 952.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR)

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on X4 Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.56, close to its 52-week low of $5.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 36.0% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on X4 Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.60, a 107.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

In a report released today, Robert Burns from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on CytomX Therapeutics, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.25, close to its 52-week high of $12.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Burns is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 81.8% success rate. Burns covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Therapeutics, Black Diamond Therapeutics, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CytomX Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.17, implying a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

, , ,
You May Also Like
Top 10 Wall Street stocks for 2019. Get your FREE report!
Top recommended stocks by the best performing analysts
See the 25 best performing financial analysts for 2019