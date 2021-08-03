Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ: NERV), Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ: ANGN) and DBV Technologies SA – American (NASDAQ: DBVT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Minerva Neurosciences (NERV – Research Report), Angion Biomedica (ANGN – Research Report) and DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Minerva Neurosciences (NERV)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Minerva Neurosciences, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.84, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 51.5% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, and Protagonist Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Minerva Neurosciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.33, which is a 247.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

Angion Biomedica (ANGN)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Angion Biomedica, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.50, equals to its 52-week low of $10.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.1% and a 33.8% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Bausch Health Companies, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Angion Biomedica with a $69.00 average price target.

DBV Technologies SA – American (DBVT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on DBV Technologies SA – American today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 46.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DBV Technologies SA – American is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.53.

