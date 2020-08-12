Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MLND) and Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ: ETTX)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Millendo Therapeutics (MLND – Research Report) and Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX – Research Report).

Millendo Therapeutics (MLND)

Wedbush analyst Laura Chico maintained a Hold rating on Millendo Therapeutics on August 11 and set a price target of $3.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.85, close to its 52-week low of $1.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Chico is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 47.4% success rate. Chico covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

Millendo Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.50.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings (ETTX)

Wedbush analyst Robert Driscoll maintained a Buy rating on Entasis Therapeutics Holdings on August 11 and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.91, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Driscoll has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -9.9% and a 31.5% success rate. Driscoll covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Five Prime Therapeutics, Alpine Immune Sciences, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings with a $6.67 average price target, which is a 126.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.00 price target.

