Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Microbot Medical (NASDAQ: MBOT), Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) and KemPharm (NASDAQ: KMPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Microbot Medical (MBOT – Research Report), Revance Therapeutics (RVNC – Research Report) and KemPharm (KMPH – Research Report) with bullish sentiments.

Microbot Medical (MBOT)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Microbot Medical, with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 57.0% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Diamond Therapeutics, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Microbot Medical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.00.

Revance Therapeutics (RVNC)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Revance Therapeutics, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 57.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Revance Therapeutics with a $32.25 average price target, a 55.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

KemPharm (KMPH)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Oren Livnat reiterated a Buy rating on KemPharm today and set a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.26, close to its 52-week low of $0.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 44.3% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for KemPharm with a $1.50 average price target.

